Spain: Másmóvil surpasses 29m FTTH homes

Másmóvil has announced that its FTTH network has already passed over 29 million homes across Spain.

With over €3.5 billion invested over the last seven years in FTTH, the company claims to lead the FTTH coverage in the country thanks to its own network and agreements with other operators.

Over the last two years, Másmóvil claims to have increased by 2.2 million homes its FTTH coverage, from 26.8 million passed households in 2021 to over 29 million today.

The company has focused on rural and isolated areas with FTTH deployments in 2.5 million homes in municipalites under 20,000 inhabitants.