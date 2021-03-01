MásMóvil reaches 26m homes with FTTH

MásMóvil, the four largest telco in Spain, claims to be the leading the deployment of FTTH in the country, now covering over 26 million homes – a milestone achieved in just five years, since the end of 2015 when it had 720,000 homes.

Out of the total 14 million, 55 per cent are on its own network and the rest are through deals with Orange, Adamo and Telefónica. According to the company, it has doubled its FTTH network in the last two years (at the end of 2018 it had six million homes).

“In the last two years, the company has sped up its FTTH network by 73 per cent, increasing its deployment going from 15 million homes by 2018 end to over 26 million at the end of 2020”, said the company.