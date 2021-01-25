MásMóvil surpasses 2m broadband subs

MásMóvil, the #4 telco in Spain, has reached over 2 million fixed broadband subscribers in just over four years, a record time to achieve that goal in the country.

More than 90 per cent of the total, some 1.8 million, are FTTH customers with the company significantly capturing a lot of FTTH subscribers in the last quarter of the year, despite the pandemic.

Back in 2016, the company ended the year with 122,000 broadband customers, adding 382,000 in 2017, 487,000 in 2018 and 1 million between 2019 and 2020, showing a strong appeal over the last 14 consecutive quarters with a 100,000 customers growth.

The company currently covers over 25 million homes with its network.