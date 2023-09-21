ESPN, Patriot League extend content deal

The Patriot League, the collegiate athletic conference, and ESPN have reached a multi-year extension that will keep ESPN+ as the exclusive digital home for live and archived Patriot League sporting events. The sports streaming service will be home to more than 750 annual events, including college football and men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s lacrosse games.

ESPN+ became the exclusive digital home for Patriot League live and archived events in 2020. During the past three years, more than 2,000 of the League’s live events have been streamed.

“The opportunity to present our live events and stories on the leading sports streaming service is important to our member institutions and fans,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “That’s why we are thrilled to continue our relationship with ESPN to showcase the Patriot League and our student-athletes on a platform dedicated to excellence.”

“We’re delighted that ESPN+ will remain the exclusive home of more than 750 annual Patriot League events,” added Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions. “We’ve enjoyed a successful collaboration with the Patriot League and look forward to continuing to showcase their talented student-athletes, competitive rivalries and wonderful institutions in the years ahead.”

The agreement will continue regular and postseason coverage of Patriot League baseball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, volleyball and other Olympic sports in addition to championship coverage for other League sports.

As aforementioned, ESPN+ subscribers will have access to approximately 750 live Patriot League sporting events, in addition to thousands of college games from more than 25 conferences across the country – football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling, and more – as well as select conference and NCAA championship events.