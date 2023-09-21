Nippon TV takes controlling stake in Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli, the celebrated Japanese animation studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki, is to become a subsidiary of Nippon Television Network.

The boards of both companies have agreed that the Japanese commercial broadcast network will become Studio Ghibli’s top shareholder, with a 42.3 per cent stake. Financial details were not disclosed.

Nippon TV’s Senior Operating Officer Hiroyuki Fukuda will be the studio’s new president, replacing Toshio Suzuki, who will become the chair of the board. Miyazaki, now aged 82, also currently sits on the board.

Fukuda commented during a press conference: “I know there are expectations [in the studio] to make something new so I want to help bring it about.”

Studio Ghibli titles include Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (the studio’s first release in 1984), My Neighbour Totoro (1988), Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) the Oscar-winning Spirited Away (2001), Ponyo (2004) and Earwig and the Witch (pictured – 2020).