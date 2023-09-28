IMG to represent NFL rights in Asia, Europe
IMG has secured an agreement to exclusively manage the NFL’s media rights in 30+ international markets across Asia and Europe from 2024.
The three-year deal will see IMG manage the NFL’s network of broadcast deals across the territories for its current rights cycle. IMG will also provide strategic advice and guidance on the local media landscape across the regions.
Terence Ihm, Director, International Business Development at the NFL said: “We’re thrilled to be working with IMG in our efforts to expand the NFL’s media footprint in over 30 international markets across Asia and Europe. Together with help from IMG, we will strategically and effectively reach new audiences and current fans around the world in the seasons ahead.”
Rebecca Levin, VP, Media for North America at IMG, added: “The NFL is home to some of the most valuable media rights in world sport. Harnessing our expertise as global media specialists, with local experts, we look forward to working with the NFL to drive further value from its media rights in these international territories.”
The deal strengthens IMG and Endeavor’s relationship with the NFL, which includes:
- Managing the NFL’s UK, Africa and France social media accounts via IMG’s digital team
- Broadcasting the NFL’s games live via the IMG-owned in-flight and in-ship channel, Sport 24.
- Managing the NFL’s licensing programme in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle-East via IMG’s licensing team.
- A partnership with On Location to provide hospitality during regular season games for 26 NFL teams, and manage experiences and hospitality for the League’s major events, such as the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl Games, NFL Draft, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and international games which this year are being held in London and Frankfurt.
- Representing top athletes, players, coaches and on-air talent through WME Sports.