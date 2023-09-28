IMG to represent NFL rights in Asia, Europe

IMG has secured an agreement to exclusively manage the NFL’s media rights in 30+ international markets across Asia and Europe from 2024.

The three-year deal will see IMG manage the NFL’s network of broadcast deals across the territories for its current rights cycle. IMG will also provide strategic advice and guidance on the local media landscape across the regions.

Terence Ihm, Director, International Business Development at the NFL said: “We’re thrilled to be working with IMG in our efforts to expand the NFL’s media footprint in over 30 international markets across Asia and Europe. Together with help from IMG, we will strategically and effectively reach new audiences and current fans around the world in the seasons ahead.”

Rebecca Levin, VP, Media for North America at IMG, added: “The NFL is home to some of the most valuable media rights in world sport. Harnessing our expertise as global media specialists, with local experts, we look forward to working with the NFL to drive further value from its media rights in these international territories.”

The deal strengthens IMG and Endeavor’s relationship with the NFL, which includes: