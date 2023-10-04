Netflix promotes Stone to CTO; Kim named CPO

Netflix has announced the promotion of Elizabeth Stone to the role of chief technology officer (CTO). Stone (pictured) joined the streaming platform back in 2020 to lead data and insights.

Additionally Netflix has named Eunice Kim as chief product officer (CPO). Kim was previously head of Netflix’s consumer product innovation team

“Elizabeth and Eunice have strong track records at Netflix and more broadly within the technology industry,” said Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix, speaking to Variety. “Together they will be leading a hugely important part of our service so I’m excited to see all the ways in which they can improve the Netflix experience — making it even easier for people to find the right movie, series, or game at the right moment.”