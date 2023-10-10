Report: Croatian pay-TV market worth €31m in Q2

The Croatian pay-TV market earned €31.3 million in revenues during the second quarter of 2023, down 1.21 per cent on the previous quarter but up 4.84 per cent year-on-year, according to data from the Croatian Regulatory Authority for Network Industries (HAKOM).

IPTV services led with €18.1 million (+9.67 per cent year-on-year), followed by cable TV with €5.4 million (-5.25 per cent), satellite TV with €3.9 million (-4.1 per cent), DTT with €3 million (+0.23 per cent), and OTT with €903,365 (+52.74 per cent).

Pay-TV connections in Croatia were stable at 932,190, growing slightly by 0.58 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 0.12 per cent year-on-year.

IPTV technology accounted for 52.3 per cent of all pay-TV subscribers, with 487,109 connections, up 1.89 per cent on the same period in 2022.

Cable TV followed with 151,688 (-3.04 per cent), ahead of satellite TV with 131,697 (-5.13 per cent), DTT with 96,801 (-8.5 per cent) and OTT with 64,892 (+24.87 per cent).

The biggest players in the Croatian pay-TV sector are Hrvatski Telekom, A1 Hrvatska and Telemach Hrvatska.

In its Q2 financials, published in July, Hrvatski Telekom reported 534,000 TV customers (-0.7 per cent y/y), which would mean that it has 57 per cent of the total pay-TV subscribers in Croatia, based on Hakom’s data.