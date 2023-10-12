FCC demands cablecos compensate black-outs

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is proposing to make US cable and satellite operators inform the agency if a channel has gone dark for an extended period due to a retransmission dispute, and to refund subscribers for those extended blackouts.

Chair Jessica Rosenworcel has circulated notices of proposed rulemakings (NPRMs) to that effect to fellow commissioners. The notices would seek comment on rules requiring multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) notifications of any blackouts exceeding 24 hours, and mandating rebates to customers for those disruptions.

When TV stations and operators fail to come to terms on retransmission fees, those broadcasters can withhold their signals. Sometimes those blackouts can last days or weeks.

“Enough with the blackouts,” Rosenworcel said in announcing the NPRMs. “When consumers with traditional cable and satellite service turn on the screen, they should get what they pay for. It’s not right when big companies battle it out and leave viewers without the ability to watch the local news, their favourite show, or the big game. If the screen stays dark, they deserve a refund.”

The NPRMs seek input on whether and how cable and satellite operators would provide the rebates and whether to require those MVPDs to notify the FCC via an online public portal after a blackout has lasted more than 24 hours.