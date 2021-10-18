VMO2 launches converged Volt package

Virgin Media O2, the multiplay telco formed by the £31 billion merger of UK broadband cabler Virgin Media and cellco O2, has launched its first joint product, Volt, which it says gives customers the best of both brands, with even greater value.

It says that Virgin Media and O2 customers can now supercharge their services and reap extra rewards simply by being customers of both brands. Volt offers double the broadband speed, double the mobile data and discounts on connected devices when customers have or choose to take a broadband service from Virgin Media and a pay monthly plan from O2. Customers with an O2 plan can access exclusive rewards, perks and experiences from Priority.

The new joint offering comes less than 150 days since Virgin Media O2 launched, building on the company’s momentum of almost 13 million gigabit premises passed and 5G coverage from O2 expanded to 210 locations. Volt highlights Virgin Media O2’s commitment to offer more choice, convenience and innovation with seamless broadband, entertainment and mobile services all available under one roof.



Exclusive Virgin Media O2 Volt benefits include:

A broadband speed boost to the next tier available (e.g. 100Mbps boosted to 200Mbps)

Double mobile data on all eligible O2 Pay Monthly plans (e.g. 10GB boosted to 20GB)

Up to £150 off a connected device such as a tablet or smartwatch when taking a new O2 Pay Monthly Custom plan

WiFi Pods available to bolster connectivity around the home

Roaming in 75 countries including the US, Australia and Spain with O2 Travel

Volt is available to both new and existing customers, offering exclusive benefits to account holders no matter what broadband package or eligible pay monthly plan they take. Those new to either Virgin Media or O2 will be able to upgrade to Volt when they add relevant services to their connectivity line-up, while existing customers of both Virgin Media and O2 simply need to enrol via MyO2 to get their services supercharged – at no additional cost.

“With Volt, we’re combining the speed and reliability of Virgin Media’s broadband and O2’s mobile networks alongside a variety of incredible perks to give our customers more,” explains Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2. “The launch of converged services in less than 150 days as a business is a huge milestone moment and demonstrates the momentum we have behind our commitment to supercharge connectivity across the UK. This is just the start.”

“This represents a first big step in unlocking the benefits of convergence for its combined subscriber base,” advises Paolo Pescatore, TMT analyst at PP Foresight. “It feels like a relatively simple offering and seamless signing up process that should resonate with customers. Ultimately, consumers want reliable and robust connections at affordable pricing. In turn this will help increase loyalty and reduce churn,” he suggests.

“The pace of rollout since the entity got off the ground has been nothing short than impressive,” he notes. “While this might not be a game-changing move, there is clearly a strong pipeline of new products and services that will be positioned as a means to attract users on rival networks. Therefore, expect to see VM02 up the ante significantly over coming months and throw down the gauntlet to other UK telcos,” he adds.

“Ultimately, convergence represents the next battleground for all UK providers. While there are plentiful opportunities, appetite for consumers to buy numerous services from one provider still remains lacklustre,” he concludes.