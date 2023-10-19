A1 Group signs Netflix partnership

To enrich offers for its customers, A1 Group is set to include Netflix in the portfolio of A1 offers across six markets starting with Austria and followed by Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia.

Customers of Mobile and Fixed services will be able to access Netflix from any of their screens. Additionally, Netflix will be integrated on Xplore TV Box to support the seamless experience to Xplore TV customers in early 2024. Xplore TV customers can already benefit from access to YouTube, Prime Video, Voyo, Canal+ and other OTT services.

A1 Group CEO, Alejandro Plater, said: “We are always aiming to combine the most coveted services with our offers to enrich the experience our customers have with A1. As A1 Group we managed to bring a partnership with Netflix live in Austria today – with more markets to follow in the coming period. This makes us, once more, the go-to operator in the respective markets both for customers and partners who want to make long term deals.”

Maja Porczyńska, Head of Partnerships and Business Development for Central and Eastern Europe at Netflix, added: “We are happy to start this new partnership between Netflix and A1 Group in Austria and soon in other countries in the region. We bring the best of entertainment to viewers across the globe and thanks to this cooperation, A1 customers will have an even easier access to Netflix films, shows and games from the comfort of their homes and devices”.

The offers that include Netflix subscription are available at A1 Austria starting immediately.