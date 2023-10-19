Atresmedia revenue up, profit down

Spain’s largest TV group Atresmedia, owner of Antena 3 TV and La Sexta among other TV channels, saw its profit to September fall by 4.4 per cent to €71.5 million. In line with this, its EBITDA fell by 5.4 per cent to €110.3 million.



But revenues grew by 1.8 per cent to €666.4 million, boosted by the TV business wirh a 1.6 per cent increase to €619 million.



Within the TV division, content production and distribution experienced the largest growth, up 16.8 per cent, due to international sales B2C and B2B revenues from the streaming platform Atresplayer and Cinema.