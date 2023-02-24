Spain: Atresmedia, Mediaset revenues sink
From David Del Valle in Madrid
Spain’s two largest private TV groups, Atresmedia and Mediaset, saw their revenues and profit decline in 2022. Atresmedia, owner of Antena 3 and La Sexta, among others, made a profit of €112.9 million in 2022, down 4.7 per cent, whereas Mediaset, owner of Tele 5 and Cuatro among others, reported a €178.3 million, down 1.5 per cent.
EBITDA in Atresmedia grew by 0.2 per cent to €172.8 million whilst Mediaset experienced a 13 per cent fall to €211.2 million. Atresmedia made €950.8 million in net revenues, down 1.3 per cent, with the TV unit reaching €884.2 million, down 1.9 per cent. Atresmedia has become the most widely watched TV group with a TV share of 27.2 per cent.
In Mediaset, revenues amounted to €865.3 million, down 1.3 per cent, out of which €762 million stem from advertising with the company taking 41 per cent of all TV ad in the market.
Mediaset is now involved in a merger operation with Berlusconi’s Media For Europe to be approved by shareholders next March 15th.