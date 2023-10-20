Belfast Media Festival: ‘A City in Motion’

The 14th Belfast Media Festival (BMF) will be held in the MAC Belfast on November 15th and 16th, following its largest turnout ever in 2022, when more than 1,000 people turned up to hear from 40 distinguished speakers.

This year’s BMF entitled ‘A City in Motion’, in partnership with Northern Ireland Screen and BBC Northern Ireland, promises to build on last year’s success by offering those currently working in the screen industries and students the opportunity to hear from leaders in their fields about current industry issues and trends. It also provides valuable networking opportunities with leading representatives from across the media landscape in the UK, Ireland, Europe and beyond in Belfast for this prestigious festival.

Jennifer Johnston, Chair of BMF said: “We are delighted to return to the MAC with a packed programme of events featuring an impressive line-up of speakers, creatives and decision makers from across the screen industries. Opening the festival will be Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz on Wednesday 15 November talking to Big Mountain’s Jane Kelly about the challenges facing the channel; while Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer of BBC will deliver the RTS NI Dan Gilbert Lecture that afternoon. A bumper schedule for 2023 sees sessions with award winning film-makers, podcasters and gamers. We are excited to bring everyone together for what has become a key event in the industry calendar and we look forward to announcing the full schedule in the coming weeks.”

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC NI said: “The Belfast Media Festival is the perfect platform to celebrate the amazing growth of Northern Ireland’s creative industries and to recognise the strength of our home-grown talent now operating both across the UK and on the global stage. For anyone interested in a career in broadcasting, film or gaming this is the place to be next month.”

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen commented: “Building on the success of last year’s festival, the 14th Belfast Media Festival programme has something for everyone, it is a platform for industry professionals and students alike to foster collaboration and innovation, drive industry growth and inspire new possibilities.”

Vittoria Cafolla, Producer, BMF said: “We are planning to have talent from behind some of the most successful UK and Irish productions in Belfast to share their insights, identify trends and discuss the hot issues facing the different creative sectors . All these high-profile speakers from across film, TV and gaming are aiming to excite, refresh and inspire attendees at all levels in their careers during BMF 2023.”

www.belfastmediafestival.co.uk