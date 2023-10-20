Vivendi Q3 boosted by Canal+, Havas

French media giant Vivendi has reported that it Q3 revenue rose by 3.1 per cent year on year to €2.43 billion, driven by growth in Canal+ Group and Havas segments.

Canal+ Group recorded revenue growth of 5.7 per cent in the quarter, and +3.9 per cent for the first nine months of 2023 thanks particularly to Studiocanal’s strong 23.6 per cent increase and growth of 3.3 per cent in pay-TV in France.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, CEO of Vivendi, commented: “Canal+ Group’s strong performances are the result of its operational excellence and a willingness to make significant investments in original content for cinema and television. Through its recent agreements with Viu, for development in South-East Asia, and with Viaplay, in the Nordic countries, Canal+ Group demonstrated its ambition to be an international player in the audiovisual field.”

Havas achieved strong organic growth in net revenues of 5 per cent in the quarter (+4.3 per cent for the first nine months of 2023), attributed to “spectacular” growth in Latin America.