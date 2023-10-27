Paris 2024 4K broadcast on France 3

French PSB group France Télévisions is to broadcast the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games in UHD 4K on FTA DTT channel France 3, but only France 2 will continue offering 4K content thereafter.

The agreement granted by regulatory body Arcom follows regular trials conducted by France Télévisions during recent Roland-Garros Tennis Opens. Tests in real conditions will take place on early November 2023 from the Eiffel Tower.

By the end of June 2024, 70 per cent of the population will be able to access such broadcasts, according to Jacques Donat-Bouillud, broadcast and distribution head of development at France Télévisions.

However, the UHD upscale of all the group’s channels won’t occur before 2029 thanks to the HD simulcast descriptor functionality.

The French government previously set a timescale for DTT modernisation that was to coincide with Paris 2024 but postponed the objective owing to the financial impact on French homes and a lack of available frequencies. 2029 is the new date set for the transfer of all DTT channels.