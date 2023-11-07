nexfibre nationwide rollout plan

nexfibre, the next generation fibre network operator, has published the first quarterly update of its nationwide rollout plan.

The plan details the significant progress nexfibre continues to make towards its mission of reaching 5 million premises across the UK by 2026, with more than 500,000 premises passed and ready for service (RFS) at the end of September 2023.

With a view of existing footprint, current build, and locations planned for 2024, the map, and accompanying listings, outline the continued expansion of nexfibre’s high-quality, full-fibre network. With broad coverage across the UK, it indicates significant build across Cheshire, Kent and Durham, with Scotland and Wales also being well-served.

Rajiv Datta, Chief Executive Officer of nexfibre, said: “I could not be prouder of the progress that has been made in ramping up our build programme this year; thanks to the huge efforts of our team and our partners at Virgin Media O2. We continue to accelerate the pace of build as we pursue our mission of transforming access to quality broadband across the UK. We believe strongly in the quality and capability of our network, and the lasting value it can create in communities across the country. By increasing choice for ISPs, and boosting competition, we are playing a key role in closing the digital divide.”

Backed by Infravia Capital Partners, Liberty Global and Telefónica, nexfibre says it is well-capitalised and well-positioned to be a long-term wholesale operator, on a national scale.