acTVe partners with Amagi

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), has announced that acTVe has selected the company as its playout, distribution, and monetisation partner for five of its premium syndicated sports channels. As an independent owner, operator, and manager of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, acTVe has deployed Amagi’s suite of solutions to create and distribute its FAST channels 24/7 across a wide range of CTV platforms. All five channels go live in November, marking a milestone in acTVe’s expansion and reinforcing Amagi’s commitment to delivering top-notch technology for the sports, media, and entertainment industries.

“These channels represent the pinnacle offerings in their genre, and we chose Amagi as our playout partner because they provide the superior technology required to deliver broadcast-level quality,” said Geoff Clark, CEO of acTVe. “Amagi’s solutions give us the flexibility to compete with major broadcasters with live sports capabilities on our channels, further enriching the viewer experience.”

Earlier this month, acTVe announced a partnership with The Arena Group (AREN) to launch five new premium channels. Each one is tied to one of the media company’s iconic action sports brands: Powder Magazine, Surfer Magazine, Transworld Skateboarding, Bike Mag, and Snowboarder. To provide a seamless and exceptional viewing experience for these channels, acTVe has deployed the Amagi CLOUDPORT broadcast-grade channel playout platform, the Amagi THUNDERSTORM dynamic server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution, and the Amagi ANALYTICS comprehensive viewership and ad analytics platform. The channels will launch globally and will be accessible on free-to-watch streaming platforms such as SportsTribal, FreeMovies+, and Freecast, along with CTV apps on platforms like Roku, Vizio, Samsung and more — with additional platforms slated for inclusion throughout 2024.

“We’re proud to join forces with acTVe, a partner who not only values premium quality but also understands the intricacies of OTT distribution and monetisation strategies,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. “Their dedication to helping customers create and execute these strategies perfectly aligns with our mission to empower broadcasters and content owners with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic media landscape. We look forward to helping them deliver exceptional content and expand the reach of iconic brands to captivate audiences worldwide.”

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetisation. Amagi’s global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade, and The Roku Channel, among others.