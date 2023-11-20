Amazon CEO: “Kuiper has tested 4K”

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, says its Project Kuiper broadband system has tested two-way video calls and the delivery of 4K movies.

“Five years ago, Project Kuiper was just an idea in a working backwards product development document. In early October, we launched our first satellite prototypes, and after validation of all key systems and sub-systems, along with demonstrating our first two-way video call, streaming our first Prime Video movie in Ultra HD 4K, and making our first Amazon.com purchase over our end-to-end communications network, we can confirm a 100 per cent success rate for our Project Kuiper Protoflight mission,” Jassy said.

In essence, Amazon has confirmed a 100 per cent success rate for its two orbiting Kuiper test satellites.

“Amazon started Project Kuiper with a goal of providing fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world,” says the Jeff Bezos-backed company.

“Within 30 days of sending two prototype satellites into space, Project Kuiper has achieved a 100 per cent success rate for its Protoflight mission, validating key technologies that underpin the network and moving the program another step closer toward that long-term vision,” added Amazon.

With initial testing complete, Project Kuiper is on track to begin mass satellite production ahead of a full-scale deployment starting in the first half of 2024, before entering beta testing with select customers later in 2024.

Rajeev Badyal, VP/technology for Project Kuiper, added:. “We still have a lot of hard work ahead, and scaling for mass production won’t be easy. To get these results on your very first mission though—and so quickly after launch—is an incredible feat, and it’s only possible because of the expertise and dedication of our team here at Amazon.”