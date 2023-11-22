Report: Sharp increase in European original content investment

The European Audiovisual Observatory, part of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, has published its latest report: Audiovisual services spending in original European content – a 2012-2022 analysis, providing an analysis of investments made by broadcasting groups and streamers in original European content.

The report reveals that spending on original content has increased faster than European audiovisual sector revenues, while at the same time sports rights spending is increasing sharply.

Further key findings include: