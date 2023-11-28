Forecast: Japan SVoD revenue at $6bn in 2027

The SVoD revenue in Japan is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1 per cent from $3.5 billion (€3.19bn) in 2022 to $6 billion in 2027, driven by the strong growth in subscriptions and unique SVoD households, and a steady rise in the average monthly revenue per unique SVoD household, forecasts GlobalData, the data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s Japan Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) Forecast reveals that the growth in SVoD subscriptions in the country during 2022-2027 will be supported by the continued rise in household penetration of fixed broadband services, particularly fibre-to-the-home/building (FTTH/B) services, and the subsequent consumer shift from traditional pay-TV services to OTT video platforms.

Kantipudi Pradeepthi, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The projected rise in the monthly average SVoD revenue per unique SVoD household from $9.29 in 2022 to $12.28 in 2027 is expected to be driven by the increasing consumption of premium video content in the country.”

Prime Video is set to lead the Japan’s SVoD market and will account for the largest share of SVoD subscriptions through the forecast period, followed by Netflix.

Pradeepthi added: “Amazon’s growth can be attributed to its complementary offering of its e-commerce service with the same subscription amount, and competitive pricing. Additionally, the availability of local Japanese content, including licensed anime and American films and television shows, will also help Prime Video maintain its leadership position during the forecast period.”