US multiplay telco Verizon is partnering with Netflix and Max to offer its customers savings on what it says is a first-of-its-kind streaming bundle.

Starting December 7th and for the first time, ad-supported services from entertainment giants Netflix and Max will be offered together – only for Verizon’s myPlan customers – for just $10 (€9.24) per month, providing them with over 40 per cent savings.

The Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle is among ten $10 monthly perks available to Verizon customers through myPlan, including Apple TV+, +play credits to save on more streaming and content, Walmart+, TravelPass and more.

That means customers can get two content bundles with myPlan perks – the Disney Bundle1 and the Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle2 – which include five streaming services for just $20 per month.

Verizon says it is the first provider to offer a bundle of Netflix & Max (with ads) and it’s available to all myPlan customers. Verizon is using its strategic relationships with the biggest players in the content industry to continue to unlock more value for its wireless customers.

Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group, said: “Customers want unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences they want, and on the nation’s most reliable network. With these only for Verizon deals and first-of-its-kind bundled content offers you can get through myPlan, there’s never been a better time to be a Verizon customer.”

The Netflix & Max (with ads) perk will be available December 7th to Verizon mobile customers on its Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans. Enroll in myPlan and take advantage of the offer by visiting verizon.com/myplan.

Jeremy Haft, CRO of performance marketing partner firm Digital Remedy, said: “The streaming marketing has almost become a victim of its own success. Once a cost-effective alternative to cable, consumers now find themselves in a world of navigating monthly subscriptions for each individual platform. Streaming services have been battling using content to try to garner market share away from other services, but have found that fragmentation leads to challenges attracting consumers, households, and attention.”

“The economy and rising costs are putting fuel on the fire forcing consumers to take a look at where they are spending on which streaming services. Bundling offers the ability of these streaming services to pass economies of scale along to consumers. Potentially offering access to more content with more favourable pricing. Ironically, similar to how cable packages operate. In addition, these platforms are finding ad supported tiers offer potentially better margins and also an additional way to create cost-effective experiences for customers.”

“Companies like Netflix and Max (and Apple and Paramount too), are realising that by partnering they are able to attract larger audiences as solve the challenge of fragmentation. I predict we will continue to see consolidation combined with a larger focus on providing ad-supported options. Ultimately, providing more content with less sticker shock to consumers.”