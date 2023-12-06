Paramount+ launches in Japan

Paramount+ has debuted in Japan with the launch on J:COM, one of Japan’s top cable television operators and broadband internet providers, and WOWOW, the premium pay-TV network. With this launch, Paramount+ says it is now officially present in all the top ten international SVoD growth markets.

The launch of Paramount+ brings an array of entertainment to Japanese audiences, who are now able to access the streaming service through the on-demand services of both J:COM and WOWOW, at no additional cost.

The line-up includes Paramount+ originals such as Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds which are exclusive to Paramount+ and available at launch and for the first time in Japan; Hollywood blockbusters like Mission: Impossible, Bumblebee, and G.I. Joe from Paramount Pictures; CBS TV shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and NCIS including the new NCIS: Sydney, and popular Showtime titles, such as Dexter and Ray Donavon. The Paramount+ offering also includes animated favorites, such as Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and fans can watch more South Park on Paramount+ than anywhere else in Japan.

Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager for Paramount+, said: “The launch of Paramount+ in Japan marks a pivotal moment in our expansion, as our footprint now spans all of the top ten international markets. We are incredibly excited to launch with two great local partners, J:COM and WOWOW, as this allows us to combine our powerful global offering with our partners’ local platforms and content. I am confident this combination will create the right mix that our fans won’t want to miss.”

Yoichi Iwaki, President, Representative Director of J:COM, commented: “I am delighted that through J:COM’s network, we can deliver attractive films and series from Paramount+ to everyone in Japan. I am confident that the exciting Paramount+ line-up will bring a new viewing experience to the Japanese audience. Together with Paramount and WOWOW, we look forward to exploring new dimensions of entertainment.”

Akira Tanaka, Representative Director, and CEO of WOWOW, added: “It is exciting that we are able to deliver the array of attractive content from Paramount+ to Japanese viewers through WOWOW On Demand, starting this December. This launch marks a significant moment for WOWOW, which has long been delivering outstanding content from around the world as a premium pay channel. Together with Paramount and J:COM, we will bring Paramount’s high-quality content and diverse offering, to provide new thrilling and engaging content to the Japanese entertainment scene.”