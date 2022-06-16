Paramount+ launches in Korea

SVoD service Paramount+ has marked its entry to Asia with the launch in South Korea on K-content platform, TVING. Existing TVING subscribers can now stream Paramount+ content at no extra charge.

The launch of Paramount+ brings stories, iconic stars, and entertainment to South Korean audiences on TVING. Paramount+’s line-up includes Paramount+ originals such as Halo, in addition to Yellowjackets, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883. These titles will all be released for the first time in Korea, exclusively on Paramount+.

Subscribers can also watch Paramount Pictures’ classic already theatrically-released hits, popular CBS series, animated favourites and Comedy Central shows, as well as MTV’s young adult series and popular SHOWTIME titles.

The launch is part of a strategic global partnership between Paramount Global and CJ ENM that includes content licensing and distribution across Paramount+ and TVING, as well as seven Korean original series.

The first Korean local production resulting from this partnership is Yonder, which will be premiering later in 2022 on TVING in Korea. Yonder will also premiere on Paramount+ in all international markets where the service is available.

As part of the company’s investment in content, Paramount is also looking at opportunities and projects for Korean adaptations of known Paramount scripted IPs, global franchises, and reality programmes.

“The launch of Paramount+ in Korea with TVING marks a pivotal moment in our expansion, as we introduce our premium streaming service to Asia,” stated Mark Specht, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Central & Northern Europe and Asia, Paramount. “South Korea is a vibrant market for streaming as well as content production, music, and culture. We are very excited to partner with CJ ENM to expand our streaming business and produce great Korean content for audiences in Korea, Asia, and around the globe.”

“Please look forward to the well-made, various K-content that will enter the global market through the partnership of No.1 K-content platform TVING and one of the top entertainment companies, Paramount,” added Jay Yang, CEO of TVING.