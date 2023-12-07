BT sees record broadband traffic

BT experienced a record-breaking day for overall volume of traffic across its broadband network on December 6th.

Data traffic peaked at 30.1Tbps at around 9pm, with the spike driven by six Premier League games – including Aston Villa’s win over Manchester City, and Chelsea suffering defeat against Manchester United – being streamed live on Prime Video, as well as major updates to the Call of Duty Modern Warfare video game.

Additionally, on December 4th – with the launch of video game Fortnite Chapter 5 -BT reported a 15-25GB download available across platforms. By 10am BT was shipping 8Tb/s+ more across the network than a typical Sunday.