Advanced Television

BT sees record broadband traffic

December 7, 2023

By Nik Roseveare

BT experienced a record-breaking day for overall volume of traffic across its broadband network on December 6th.

Data traffic peaked at 30.1Tbps at around 9pm, with the spike driven by six Premier League games – including Aston Villa’s win over Manchester City, and Chelsea suffering defeat against Manchester United – being streamed live on Prime Video, as well as major updates to the Call of Duty Modern Warfare video game.

Additionally, on December 4th – with the launch of video game Fortnite Chapter 5 -BT reported a 15-25GB download available across platforms. By 10am BT was shipping 8Tb/s+ more across the network than a typical Sunday.

Related posts:

  1. Modern Warfare III drives record traffic on Virgin Media O2
  2. Akamai: Euro 2016 final sees record online traffic
  3. Fortnite Season 10 sees 40% spike in BT broadband traffic
  4. Data: Call of Duty sets record broadband spike
  5. Limelight sets content delivery traffic record

Categories: Articles, Broadband, Games, Research, VOD

Tags: , , , ,