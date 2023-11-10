Modern Warfare III drives record traffic on Virgin Media O2

On November 8th, Virgin Media O2 experienced the largest spike ever on its broadband network driven by the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III video game.



The day that the latest update in the Call of Duty saga was made available for gamers to preload, Virgin Media O2’s broadband network hit 25.1Tbps at peak, a 1.4 per cent increase on the previous record set in February this year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s launch easily surpassed the network spike seen from last week’s return of Fortnite‘s original map which peaked at 20.5Tbps, 22 per cent lower than Modern Warfare III’s peak.

There is no doubt that the sheer size of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III played a part in driving this new record, with the file size standing at 234GB. With the game being made available to preload at 5pm, gamers rushed online and caused a record peak for Virgin Media O2’s network in the evening.

Big gaming events such as this one continue to dominate the rankings when it comes to Virgin Media O2’s busiest days of network traffic.



Paul Kells, Director, Network Strategy & Engineering at Virgin Media O2, commented: “It has been an exciting couple of weeks for gamers, with the return of Fortnite’s original map and the much-anticipated arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Both of these events have seen gamers getting online in their droves, with our customers setting two network records in less than a week. We are proud to make these moments possible with our gigabit network, backed up by our market leading Wi-Fi guarantee.”