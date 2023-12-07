TNT Sports acquires Formula E rights

TNT Sports will become the official broadcast home of Formula E live race coverage in the UK and Ireland, with former Premier League star and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas named as the new TV host.

Formula E arrives on TNT Sports with live coverage of the race in Mexico City on January 13th 2024 to kick-off Season 10 of the all-electric motorsport. As well as exclusive television coverage, TNT Sports will deliver uninterrupted coverage of every race streamed live for viewers in the UK on discovery+ alongside extensive editorial coverage on TNTSports.co.uk to tell the stories of Formula E and its teams.

Fans can look forward to live coverage of all 17 races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2024 in what will be Formula E’s biggest-ever season.

TNT Sports’ football pundit and broadcaster Jenas will front Formula E coverage as lead presenter alongside Nicki Shields and a host of experts who will bring Formula E’s unique racing to life for fans.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, commented: “This is incredible news for sports fans in the UK who already watch premium live sports on TNT Sports. From next month they will get to enjoy the new thrill of Formula E racing, the most competitive motorsport on TV. For existing Formula E fans, we are excited to present TNT Sports as the new home of Formula E in the UK. With experienced professional sportsperson and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas leading our stellar line-up of expert presenters to provide his original perspective for viewers, we cannot wait to get to work in Mexico City.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros Discovery Europe, said: “We are pleased to agree a new supercharged partnership with Formula E that will deliver sports fans in the UK and Ireland with exclusive live coverage of every race throughout the season. Not only does this further expand our motorsport portfolio but integrates Formula E as part of the most varied premium sports offer in the UK alongside football, rugby, cricket, boxing and much more to further elevate the profile of the series and to help it to reach an even wider audience.”

Jenas added: “Since retiring from football I never thought I would find a sport that I loved as much but Formula E is a sport like nothing else. I couldn’t be more excited to take on this incredible presenting role and travel the world with such amazing teams. To get in front of the camera and share that energy and action with viewers is a whole new challenge and adrenaline rush for me and I’m really looking forward to it.”