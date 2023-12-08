Agile TV seeks European expansion

Agile Content, the technology provider for TV content that operates pay-TV service Agile TV, is breaking into other European countries such as Italy, Germany, Portugal and Sweden, as well as Brazil in Latin America.



“We will replicate our Spanish model in Italy”, said Alfredo Redondo, CEO of Agile Content, to Crónica Vasca, adding that “80 per cent of European conteny providers don’t have over 500,000 subscribers whereas we have more than 800,000”.



Agile Content will launch its commercial offer in Italy over the coming months following its agreement with Tessellis Group, owner of Tiscali, and Convergenze, which combined have over 800,000 customers. Agile has opened an office in Germany and is present in Portugal, Sweden and Brazil with a total workforce of 300 people.



In Spain, it operates MásMóvil and Euskaltel pay-TV offer, Agile TV. In the first six months of the year, Agile Content increased its revenues by 10 per cent to €51 million, with EBITDA growing by 18 per cent to €5.7 million.