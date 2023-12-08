TNA+ streaming service goes live in January

TNA Wrestling (formerly IMPACT Wrestling) – a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and a division of Anthem Sports Group – has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to launch its global, on-demand streaming service, TNA+. The service will go live on January 5th 2024.

As part of a multi-year deal, Endeavor Streaming will power the new TNA+ app to deliver an enhanced user experience to all wrestling fans across a number of leading streaming platforms, as well as mobile and connected devices.

TNA+ will leverage Endeavor’s experience working with some of the world’s biggest sports organisations to scale TNA+’s business operations and further grow its fan base and digital revenues.

In addition to reclaiming the iconic TNA moniker, the TNA+ app is relaunching with an all-new dynamic look, as well as expanded options and increased functionality. The app will deliver the ultimate premium experience to wrestling fans where they can stream the company’s flagship weekly TV show and tune into pay-per-view events, view TNA’s full archive, get exclusive original content and wrestler-created series, and even have the chance to interact with some of TNA’s top stars.

TNA+ will be available at TNAWrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow. Subscribers will have the choice of a ‘Special Attraction’ membership tier that features access to the full TNA/IMPACT Wrestling library and all TNA+ special PPV programming other than the 4-tent pole annual events offered at a price of $9.99 (€9.30) monthly or $95.99 per year, and a ‘World Championship’ membership tier that includes all the perks of the Special Attraction tier, plus the 4-tent pole PPV events, offered at a price of $219.99 per year.

“This is truly an incredible opportunity for us as we forge into an exciting new chapter of the TNA legacy,” commented TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore. “We are proud to partner with Endeavor Streaming on this initiative, and we look forward to continuing to provide our fans with the absolute best in new, classic and exclusive professional wrestling content, available to them anywhere, anytime, on their favourite devices, when TNA+ launches on January 5th.”

Pete Bellamy, Chief Commercial Officer at Endeavor Streaming, added: “Wrestling fans are some of the most passionate in the world of sports and entertainment and TNA+ is the perfect ‘always-on’ personalised OTT service to help TNA build a deeper relationship with its global audience. We’re looking forward to working with TNA to deliver the best streaming experience for wrestling fans.”