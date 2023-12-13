Digi paves the way for Orange, MásMóvil merger

Romanian telco operator Digi has confirmed its deal with Orange and MásMóvil whereby it will gain access to their mobile networks, thus paving the way for the European authorities to give approval to the merger.



Digi will pay Orange €120 million for the usage of its network. In exchange, it will be able to manage 60 MHz of capacity within the spectrum bands of 3.5 GHz, 2100 Ghz and 1800 GHz. In addition, Digi will pay MásMóvil €40 million a year for its network.



With this move, the European Commission is now likely to approve the merger – valued at €18.6 billion – in the first quarter of 2024.