2 illegal streaming arrests

Two men thought to be behind an illegal operation selling illicit television subscription packages across the UK have been arrested.

Simultaneous warrants at residential addresses in Harlow and Chigwell in Essex, Waltham Cross in Hertfordshire, and Lanarkshire in Scotland resulted in the men being arrested on suspicion of fraud, money laundering, and intellectual property offences.

The investigation, led by Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), relates to a Telegram channel selling unauthorised access to Sky TV packages, which are thought to have been re-sold to thousands of end users, earning those involved more than £800,000 (€930,600).

Specialist financial investigators also seized £17,000 in cash, custom streaming devices and a number of digital devices which were sent for further examination.

The men were taken into police custody for further questioning, and subsequently bailed. Enquiries are ongoing.

In addition, the man apprehended at the Harlow address was also arrested for firearms licence breaches, after two shotguns were seized.

Detective Inspector Steve Payne, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit said the arrests form part of an investigation into a sophisticated large-scale criminal operation which has generated significant sums of money through the illicit sale of TV subscription packages. “We know from experience that the money generated through illegal means such as this often goes on to fund wider organised criminality, which is why it’s key to apprehend those involved.”

“We have also gained access to the details of those purchasing the streams, and I would remind anyone doing so that they will be breaking the law and could ultimately be subject to criminal proceedings.”

“We’re grateful to ERSOU and to the forces involved for taking this action, which will have a significant impact on the illicit sale of Sky TV,” added Matt Hibbert, Director of Anti-Piracy, UK and ROI, at Sky. “We’ll continue to support efforts to shut down the organised networks involved in the large-scale theft of our content, and to protect consumers from the risks involved in accessing content in this way. Anyone concerned about those risks can visit BeStreamWise.com for more information.”