Prime Video nets Wimbledon rights in Germany, Austria

Prime Video has secured the rights to the Wimbledon tennis tournament in Germany and Austria in a 4-year deal from 2024 to 2027.

Alex Green, Managing Director at Prime Video Sport, Europe, commented: “Wimbledon is the oldest tournament in tennis and one of the most prestigious events in all of sport, with a long history of success for German players. We are proud to be able to deliver exclusive coverage of The Championships to all Prime members at no extra cost to their membership, in addition to exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League in Germany and our expanding slate of Original sports documentaries.”

Paul Davies, Head of Broadcast, Production & Media Rights at the All England Club, added: “We are very excited to be entering a new four-year partnership with Prime Video for Wimbledon in Germany and Austria. Prime Video have already demonstrated, including in tennis, how effectively they can deliver major sporting events in important global markets. Wimbledon and Germany have a rich heritage and we are excited to see, with Prime’s impressive household penetration, allied with their ambitious on-site production plans, how The Championships can be elevated in what we consider to be one of our major European territories.”

The rights in the region were previously held by Sky.

The 2024 Wimbledon tournament commences on July 1st.