Rami David named VP of Redge Technologies

Redge Technologies, a leader in OTT technology, has announced the appointment of Rami David as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development.

With over 20 years of experience in business development and sales management, David brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective on global markets to Redge Technologies’ long-term strategy. He has an impressive track record of successfully launching products, increasing sales, and building long-term partnerships in the global technology market.

As the VP, David will focus on the long-based strategic goals such as further increase of the market share in the global market by developing good relationships with the key partners and implementing new, innovative sales strategies.

“The TV industry is changing rapidly and strongly forcing the content owners and operators to adjust their products, capabilities and operations in an agile and cost effective way. After many years of design, architecture, sale and build of TV projects I came to a point that I was looking for what I call the “total suite” – a technology and service provider that brings it all together into a single solution providing “content to viewer” technology and services where no other vendor is required – on my Journey at FreeTV, I found it – Redge Technologies. And now, after a successful launch of the platform with FreeTV I have decided to continue my quest of changing the TV industry by joining Redge and leading its potential to become the most important technology and services provider of the new generation TV era” – said David.

“I had the opportunity to work with Rami during the FreeTV project in Israel. I am impressed by his expertise in technology and business development. Our strategy is to expand rapidly globally, especially in the MENA, LATAM and US markets, both organically and through acquisitions. Rami’s presence at Redge fits perfectly with this strategy. “ – says Przemysław Frasunek, CEO of Redge Technologies.