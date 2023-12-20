Eurosport France renews ATP Tour rights

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and ATP Media, the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour, have renewed their agreement to broadcast the ATP Tour in France for the next three seasons.

Having also extended the rights to the Australian Open and US Open, Eurosport remains the top destination for tennis fans in France, with more than 220 days of tennis a year, or more than 1,500 hours of live coverage.

The agreement provides for increased coverage of the season, with 9 ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, the Nitto ATP Finals, 13 ATP 500 tournaments and 33 ATP 250 tournaments on Eurosport platforms, including the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on French soil – the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters and the Rolex Paris Masters.



Tennis fans can continue to follow the tennis stars throughout the year on all Eurosport platforms, namely Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, the Eurosport app and Eurosport.fr, in the company of Eurosport experts – Justine Henin, Arnaud Clément, Arnaud Di Pasquale, Camille Pin, Jean-Paul Loth, Eric Deblicker and Georges Goven.

Clement Schwebig, President Warner Bros. Discovery Western Europe & Africa, commented: “We are very proud to extend our broadcasting agreement with ATP Media for the next three seasons. This confirms Eurosport’s status as the No. 1 tennis channel in France. From the Australian Open to the Nitto ATP Finals, not forgetting the US Open, the ATP Masters 1000, the ATP 500 and ATP 250 tournaments, and all the tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, we are continuing to make history with world tennis.”

Trojan Paillot, Senior Vice President, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, WBD Europe, said: “Eurosport has a proud tennis heritage and has showcased some of the biggest tournaments in the sport for many years. We are pleased to have renewed our exclusive long-term agreement with ATP Media to continue as its trusted partner in France, to bring coverage of the ATP Tour’s events to the widest possible audience and to prolong our year-round storytelling from this incredible sport and its players competing.”

Mark Webster, CEO, ATP Media, added: “ATP Media is delighted to have reached agreement to extend our relationship with Eurosport in France. With the very many innovations and continued desire for excellence in tennis tv production that ATP Media stands for, having a partner like Eurosport that also holds such high standards and values is important for our sport and so we look forward to the next three years working together.”

Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 channels are available, in France, on Canal+, Boutgues Telecom, Free with TV By Canal and on Prime Video Channels with the Warner Pass.