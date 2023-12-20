wedotv FAST channels on freevee

AVoD and FAST channel operator and platform provider wedotv has launched all three of its FAST channels – wedo movies, wedo big stories, and wedo sports – in Germany on Prime Video’s premium free streaming service, freevee. In addition, these FAST channels will also be made available to freevee viewers in the UK in Q1 2024.

“Having our FAST channels on the freevee platform in Germany is a tremendous addition to our overall distribution footprint,” commented Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO at wedotv. “This year we have expanded internationally, but adding freevee in our home territories of Germany – and soon the UK — truly solidifies wedotv as a dominant FAST channel provider in those markets.”

wedo movies features a wide variety of movies in various genres and specially curated for local audiences. wedo big stories launched earlier in 2023 in partnership with non-fiction production company BIG Media and features science, nature, history and investigative series. wedo sports is the newest of the FAST channels and offers live horse racing events like Royal Ascot and Breeder’s Cup, live sailing like German Sailing Budesliga and the recent SailGP, as well as highlights from football, Formula 1, eSports, martial arts and more.