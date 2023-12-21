Spain: Atresplayer surpasses 600,000 subs

Atresmedia-owned streaming service Atresplayer has increased its subscriber numbers by 30 per cent in the last 12 months, rising from 421,000 in November 2022 to 600,000.



The platform claims to be the leading local OTT service in Spain, with an offer based on a premium service including TV series, documentaries, news and entertainment programmes.



Atresplayer is also performing well financially having reported a 15 per cent rise in its year-on-year revenues.