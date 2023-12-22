ESPN, ABC NBA viewership up 16%

NBA game viewership in the US across ESPN and ABC is up 16 percent from last season, according to Nielsen. The 29 game broadcasts are averaging 1,712,000 viewers, compared to 1,469,000 last year.

Game viewership across ESPN and ABC is also up 26 per cent in the P18-34 demo and up 37 per cent amongst Hispanic viewers from this time last season.

In addition, NBA Countdown – ESPN and ABC’s NBA pregame show – is averaging 664,000 viewers, which is the highest pre-Christmas audience average since 2018. It is up three per cent from last year.

The NBA on ESPN continues on December 22nd, as the Golden State Warriors hosts the Washington Wizards.