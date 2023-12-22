M7 distributes new RTL Hungary channels

Luxembourg-based M7 Group, owned by Canal+ Group, has extended its long-standing partnership with CLT-UFA HBD for the satellite distribution of four new linear TV channels.

Following the agreement, M7 Platform Services is now providing RTL Hungary with a full-service satellite distribution solution for Kölyökklub (Kid’s Club), Moziklub (Cinema Club), Sorozatklub (Serial Club) and RTL OTTHON (RTL Home) via THOR 7 at 1 degree West.

The agreement builds upon a long-standing partnership between the companies for the satellite distribution of the other RTL Hungary channels to both Direct One subscribers and third-party operators.

Bill Wijdeveld, VP Platform Content Services at M7 Group, commented: “We are very pleased to be selected by RTL Hungary for providing satellite distribution services for the four new channels, representing another vote of confidence for the M7 Platform Services team. Moreover, the channels are a great extension of the content offering for our Hungarian subscribers. We look forward to a continued, fruitful cooperation.”