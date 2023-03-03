M7, A+E sign satellite distribution deal

Luxembourg-based pay-TV provider M7 Group, owned by Canal+ Group, has concluded a multi-year capacity agreement with A+E Networks EMEA for the satellite distribution of its flagship History and Crime+Investigation channels across Europe.

The agreement allows A+E Networks EMEA to deliver the channels via the M7 satellite platform on 1 degree West to its affiliate customers within the Europe-wide footprint of THOR 5. M7 and A+E Networks EMEA have been long-standing partners for the various European markets served by M7, primarily for channel distribution. As part of the new agreement, M7 Platform Services takes care of the satellite distribution of the channels while also providing A+E Networks EMEA with support for its affiliate customers.

Matt Westrup, SVP of Technology & Operations EMEA, commented: ‘’We are delighted to partner with M7, which looks after the European satellite distribution of these channels on Thor 5, a partnership that builds on a joint history of collaboration over many years to the benefit of our many affiliate partners and, of course, our viewers.’’

Bill Wijdeveld, VP, of Platform Content Services at M7 Group, added: “We are very pleased to extend our partnership with A+E Networks EMEA into the field of satellite distribution, allowing A+E Networks EMEA to serve its affiliate customers with a secure and cost-efficient contribution solution. We look forward to a continued, fruitful cooperation.”