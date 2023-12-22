Starlink: Over 2.3m active customers

SpaceX’s Starlink broadband by satellite service says it has more than 2.3 million active customers – up 300,000 from three months ago.

However, Starlink declines to call these users “subscribers” which would – at least – confirm there was a commercial relationship in place. Starlink says that it is available on all seven continents and in more than 70 countries. The operator added Paraguay most recently.

The complaint over numbers focuses mainly on summer-time mobility users which can use month-to-month contracts and not have an annual contract.

But Starlink’s progress seems quite certain. In Q4 2022 the numbers were at just 1 million, and if the 300,000 per quarter can be maintained, then by year-end 2004 the total will likely be topping 3.5 million.