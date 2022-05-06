Starlink offers portability

Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband-by-satellite service is now offering limited portability to its customers.

For an extra $25 per month, users can add on portability, enabling them to temporarily move their Starlink to new locations and receive high-speed internet anywhere where the service provides active coverage within the same continent.

Starlink warns: “If you use Starlink in a foreign country for more than two months, you will be required to move your registered service address to your new location or purchase an additional Starlink to maintain service.

RV and Caravan users and truckers will perhaps not be impressed by another Starlink caution: “We do not support Starlink use in motion at this time. Using the Starlink Kit in motion will void the limited warranty of your Kit. While our teams are actively working to make it possible to use Starlink on moving vehicles (e.g., automobiles, RVs, boats), Starlink is not yet configured to be safely used in this way.”

Starlink adds: “[Portability] prioritises network resources for users at their registered service address. When you bring your Starlink to a new location, this prioritisation may result in degraded service, particularly at times of peak usage or network congestion.”