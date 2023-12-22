Zegona wants a piece of Orange-MásMóvil

UK’s Zegona, owner of Vodafone Spain, has asked Brussels for access to surplus assets from Orange-MásMóvil under the same conditions as the Romanian operator Digi.



According to Expansión, Zegona has requested that European authorities grant a similar deal to Digi’s with both merging companies so that Vodafone can gain broadband and mobile customers from Orange and MásMóvil.



Both companies recently reached an agreement with Digi over the surplus assets in order to pave the way for EC to green light to their €18.6 billion merger. Zegona now wants a deal that will see the transfer of many of their customers to Vodafone Spain. Zegona argues that, with the merger, Vodafone Spain would be left lagging with a market share of 20 per cent, whereas Telefónica and Orange-MásMóvil would have 40 per cent each.