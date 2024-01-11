DStv to screen AFCON matches

MultiChoice and its DStv pay-TV operation has secured access to the African Cup (AFCON). The football tournament kicks off in the Cote- d’Ivoire on January 13th, and now viewers in Nigeria and other African countries can view the coverage as part of their DStv subscriptions.

MultiChoice said it had reached “a commercially viable agreement” with New World TV, a Togolese audio-visual group and AFCON broadcast rights holder for sub-Saharan Africa. MultiChoice’s SuperSport channels will air all 52 games of the competition.

The news came on the heels of decisions by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on January 10th that it has concluded extensive global broadcast agreements with TV-Broadcasting Rights Holders from Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, North America and the Caribbean ahead of the kick-off of AFCON 2023.

CAF listed its global TV-broadcast partners to include Sky (UK), BBC (UK), LaLiga+ (Spain), SportItalia (Italy), Sport Digital (Germany & Switzerland), SportTV (Portugal), Viaplay (Nordics) and Band TV (Brazil).

CAF added that beIN Sport, Canal+, New World TV and approximately 45 Free To Air broadcasters have also concluded partnership agreements with CAF and this will result in the AFCON being broadcast in approximately 180 countries.