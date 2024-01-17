Supponor appoints Green as CEO

Supponor, a specialist in the virtual advertising industry, has announced the appointment of former BT Sport Managing Director, Simon Green, as its new CEO. He replaces James B. Gambrell, who steps down from the role to serve as a Non-Executive Director.

Green moves from his role as Supponor COO, while Gambrell, who has been key to Supponor’s success for nearly eight years, will transition to an investor-director, non-executive board position within the company.

Chairman of the Board, Sir Martin Broughton, commented: “The last eight years have been an incredible journey with Supponor, and we’ve been fortunate to have [James] lead a team of such talented and dedicated people. I am confident that under Simon’s leadership, Supponor will continue to innovate and lead in the virtual advertising space. Fortunately, Jay will not be leaving us completely as he will continue to contribute as a member of the board.”

In an executive career spanning over three decades, Green has successfully delivered the launch of global television services and has also built efficient operational infrastructure and creative production facilities. With strong governance skills, he has also ensured regulatory compliance, managed commercial broadcast rights and assets, and promoted corporate social responsibility within the broadcast industry. His previous roles include serving as MD of BT Sport for 10 years before joining Supponor. He also brings extensive international experience, having worked for major broadcasters and sporting bodies in the UK and the US, including Sky Sports, Fox Sports, Setanta and The Football Association.

“During his tenure as Supponor CEO, James demonstrated immense strategic acumen and great leadership, fostering our growth to profitability and solidifying our position as the prominent player in virtual advertising,” commented Green. “His contribution has been invaluable, and the company owes its current stature in no small part to his guidance. I am delighted to follow in his footsteps and lead the business at a very exciting time in its history, and I look forward to working closely with my team, our customers and partners.”