DP World ILT20 Season 2 on ZEE5 Global

The pitch is ready for one of the biggest T20 cricketing events with the second edition of DP World International League T20 (ILT20) in UAE, streaming now on ZEE5 Global. Slated to be played at three iconic UAE venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – the 34-match-long tournament will stream live exclusively on OTT platform ZEE5 Global in India and in select global markets like US, UK, UAE and Australia among others, on Zee’s 10 linear TV channels, and on its syndicate partners’ TV and digital networks across the world.

Featuring the heroes of international T20 cricket, the league this year will see top-tier cricketers like David Warner, Dasun Shanaka, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam Billings, David Willey, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Alex Hales, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, James Vince, Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes and Martin Guptill at play. The players will feature in the league’s six franchise teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). A total of 15 matches will be played in Dubai, while Abu Dhabi will host 11, and Sharjah will stage eight fixtures. Each team will have five home and five away fixtures.

Lending voice to the action on the field will be top cricketing experts. The panel will feature Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Rohan Gavaskar, Saba Karim, Nikhil Chopra, Vivek Razdan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, along with Alan Wilkins, Simon Doull, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison and Niall O’Brien. Also joining them will be former Indian women’s captain Anjum Chopra and high-profile sports broadcasters Reema Malhotra and Natalie Germanos. The commentary will be available across the globe in English and Hindi.

Sports production and content business, Sunset+Vine, will once again be providing host broadcast services for this year’s DP World International League T20.

The 160-strong production team, led by Executive Producer Huw Bevan, will provide Host Broadcast services for tournament – 34 matches across 3 venues – producing the World Feed match coverage, English language pre, post & highlights shows – as well as a dedicated Hindi language feed for the League and Zee TV. The Hindi feed includes match coverage and pre & post programming. The Sunset+Vine production team will be joined by 22 commentators and presenters for the event bringing expert comment, entertainment, and analysis to the output in both languages. This is the second year Sunset+Vine has produced the tournament.

Huw Bevan, Executive Producer for Sunset+Vine, commented: “We are delighted to partner with DP World ILT20 for production of the second season. We saw the entertainment and quality of play that was generated in the first season and how it captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide; and are excited to see how the League develops in this second season.”

David White, CEO at DP World ILT20, added: “The DP World ILT20 Season 2 promises to be bigger and better as we are ready to build further on the success of the inaugural season last year. Last season’s production produced by Sunset+Vine working with Zohaib Hussain – the league’s Broadcast Production Consultant, reached out to more than 365 million viewers around the world! The viewers enjoyed the action on linear and digital platforms of Zee Entertainment and its syndication partners. We are excited and aiming to reach new milestones in Season 2!”

DP World ILT20 Season 2 Schedule:

Match 1: Friday, 19 January – Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 2: Saturday, 20 January – Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates – Dubai International Stadium

Match 3: Sunday, 21 January – Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai International Stadium

Match 4: Sunday, 21 January – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 5: Monday, 22 January – Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors – Dubai International Stadium

Match 6: Tuesday, 23 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 7: Wednesday, 24 January – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers – Dubai International Stadium

Match 8: Thursday, 25 January – Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai International Stadium

Match 9: Friday, 26 January – Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 10: Saturday, 27 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 11: Saturday, 27 January – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 12: Sunday, 28 January – MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 13: Sunday, 28 January – Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 14: Monday, 29 January – Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 15: Tuesday, 30 January – Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates – Dubai International Stadium

Match 16: Wednesday, 31 January – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 17: Thursday, 1 February – Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers – Dubai International Stadium

Match 18: Friday, 2 February – MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 19: Saturday, 3 February – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants – Dubai International Stadium

Match 20: Saturday, 3 February – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 21: Sunday, 4 February – MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 22: Sunday, 4 February – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors – Dubai International Stadium

Match 23: Monday, 5 February – Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 24: Tuesday, 6 February – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants – Dubai International Stadium

Match 25: Wednesday, 7 February – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 26: Thursday, 8 February – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates – Dubai International Stadium

Match 27: Friday, 9 February – Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals – Dubai International Stadium

Match 28: Saturday, 10 February – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai International Stadium

Match 29: Saturday, 10 February – MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 30: Sunday, 11 February – Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 31: Tuesday, 13 February – Qualifier 1 – Dubai International Stadium

Match 32: Wednesday, 14 February – Eliminator – Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 33: Thursday, 15 February – Qualifier 2 – Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Match 34: Saturday, 17 February – Final – Dubai International Stadium

