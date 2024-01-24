OUTtv, the LGBTQ+ television and streaming service, in partnership with Fuse Media, has secured a deal with Channelbox to distribute OUTtv Proud, its international FAST channel, in the UK via Freeview.

Following the recent deal with Netgem in 2023 which saw OUTtv Proud launch in the UK and Ireland, OUTtv is further expanding the reach of its FAST channel which features over 400 hours of content including OUTtv originals Call Me Mother (pictured), Hot Haus and For The Love of DILFs. The service is available on Freeview UK, with audiences able to watch via channel 271.

Brad Danks, CEO of OUTtv, commented: “The UK is a primary market for us for both SVoD and FAST channel streaming and we had significant growth in 2023, but still have much more room to grow. This is why we are so excited about partnering with Channelbox to form part of Freeview’s extensive channel offer. They are an important leader in the UK FAST space and this launch enables us to extend our offering to reach more people who have yet to discover our diverse, fun and authentic LGBTQ+ programming made for and by the queer community.”

“OUTtv Proud has quickly become a destination for viewers around the world since its launch last year because of its truly robust offering of quality storytelling,” said Patrick Courtney, Head of Streaming & Business Development. “We’re happy that even more of the UK’s LGBTQ+ viewers and their allies will be able to access and enjoy OUTtv Proud on Freeview UK.”

Tanya Kronfli, Head of Content and Business Development for Channelbox, added: “We are thrilled to launch the first LGBTQ channel on Freeview UK. OUTtv Proud is a fantastic addition to the diverse Channelbox lineup”

The OUTtv Proud channel, created by OUTtv and Fuse Media, features LGBTQ+-targeted original programming as well as library content from OUTtv’s original series, documentaries, films and specials.