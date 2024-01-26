Titan OS unveils independent OS and ad platform

Titan OS, a technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced the launch of its operations, introducing an independent European operating system for smart TVs and debuting its Titan advertising division to help advertisers reach more relevant audiences.

Founded by industry executives from European and US entertainment, media, and investment sectors – including Disney, Roku, Rakuten TV and KKR – Titan OS has established Barcelona as its headquarters, while expanding its global presence with additional offices in Amsterdam and Taipei.

Titan OS says it is “set to rethink TV, with the main goal of delivering a personalised user experience and to simplify content discovery, connecting the entire TV ecosystem -including manufacturers, content publishers, media companies, retailers and advertisers- with a win-win approach”.

Titan OS has formed a strategic alliance with TP Vision with an exclusive partnership for its Linux-based TVs, and is set to roll out to Philips and AOC TVs in Europe and Latin America progressively starting already in early 2024.

“We are very excited to partner with TP Vision, the company responsible for Philips & AOC brands,” stated Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS. “We are rethinking TV together to deliver the best personalised connected TV experience, helping viewers to find their favourite content more easily. This will allow us, from day one, to reach millions of viewers across Europe and Latin America”.

CEO, Europe & LatAM, TP Vision Kostas Vouzas, commented: “As part of our long term strategy, having a choice of Smart TV platform is imperative. Our work with Titan OS S.L. has given us the ability to be part of the definition of the Titan OS platform itself, and will allow us to implement our own customisation and product integration. Ultimately, our customers will benefit by having easy access to both the premium global services while also increasing and simplifying their access to more local content”.

“Partnering with Currys enables us to create a better TV viewing experience,” said Tim Edwards, COO at Titan OS. “We’re re-thinking TV together and are excited about collaborating with Currys for a first-of-its-kind retail media alliance within the UK & Nordics market, unlocking the full potential of connected TV for a more enriching TV experience for viewers and advertisers alike”.

“We’re delighted to partner with Titan OS to launch this new capability as part of our Currys Connected Media network. It’s an exciting, innovative opportunity to engage consumers,” added Susie Moan, Chief Data Officer, Currys.

The operating system will provide customer access to a list of premium applications and channels on Philips branded TVs, including Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Pluto TV, DAZN, and more.