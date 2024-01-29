Movistar Plus+ acquires LIV Golf League rights

Movistar Plus+ has announced an agreement with LIV Golf League to exclusively broadcast the tournament in Spain.



This recently created tournament (2022) is a professional golf tour whose name (LIV) refers to the total number of holes to be played in each event (54 in Roman numerals, corresponding to 3 rounds of 18 holes). The competition schedule consists of fourteen tournaments, which will take in destinations such as Andalusia, Las Vegas, Hong Kong and Singapore. The first event will be on February 2nd in Mayakoba, Mexico.



LIV Golf League will be broadcast on Golf by Movistar Plus+ (dial 67) and Golf 2 by Movistar Plus+ (dial 68), where it will join other major competitions in this sport, like the Ryder Cup, Augusta Masters, US Open, British Open, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Solheim Cup and the 5 Women’s Majors.

