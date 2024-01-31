Sky to axe 1,000 staff

Sky is to preparing to cut some 1,000 jobs in the latest round of redundancies to hit the UK media industry.

The satellite pay-TV company, which employs around 26,000 individuals in the UK, is seeking to reduce its workforce by about 4 per cent during 2024.

The cuts will come mainly affect technicians who install equipment in households, as more consumers forego a satellite dish for internet-based products such as Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

A Sky spokesperson said: “The launch of Sky Glass and Sky Stream represents a shift in our business to deliver TV over IP rather than satellite. Increasingly, customers are choosing Sky Glass and Sky Stream which don’t require specialist installation, and that has led us to change the number of roles we need to deliver our services.”

The news comes on the heels of Channel 4 revealing it will be axing 250 employees.