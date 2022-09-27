Sky unveils plug and play Sky Stream

UK pay-TV operator Sky has launched Sky Stream, describing it as the latest innovation on the Sky Glass Platform. “It is the new, easy way to get Sky, giving you the best entertainment streamed straight to any TV over Wi-Fi, with no dish or installation required,” says Sky.

Users simply plug the device into any TV to access shows and movies in minutes.

Sky Stream brings the Sky Glass UI and experience to even more people following the launch of the streaming TV last year. Sky Stream will be available to buy in the UK from October 18th on Sky.com, with next-day delivery as standard. Alternatively, it can be bought at a Sky Retail store or local hub.

“Sky’s always reinvented the TV experience and offered the best content – but it’s not always been accessible to everyone,” admits Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & CEO, UK & Europe. “There couldn’t be a better time to launch our latest innovation using the Sky Glass Platform – whether you want to stream House of the Dragon, Gangs of London or Stranger Things, Sky Stream has it all. It’s the most affordable and easiest way to get Sky TV and Netflix together, offering consumers the value they are seeking right now.”

Responding to the news, Stefan Lederer, CEO at multimedia tech company Bitmovin, commented: “The announcement of Sky Stream is indicative of the future of broadcasting, propelling us even closer to a world where everything will be streamed over the internet. Sky has had to make a change in order to draw in the younger audiences, who are watching much less linear TV than previous generations and prefer popular streaming services such as Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix. With its existing technology, Sky has been tethered by satellite dishes and set-top boxes, but this new approach will make it more flexible and less costly.”

“This move will put Sky on a new and very different trajectory as it removes the need for installation, equipment and a long-term commitment. By providing the flexibility to plug and play, Sky is opening so many doors. It will also be interesting to note whether this will impact the cost of a Sky subscription, particularly in the current climate, as Sky has historically been an expensive subscription service,” he concluded.

